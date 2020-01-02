(WHGH) — A young boy has been reunited with his beloved stuffed animal thanks to the help of an Ohio trooper.

The boy and his mother, Leah Sharkey, were returning home from Michigan when her son decided to put his stuffed animal, which he calls booboo, out the window. Booboo flew out of his hands as Sharkey traveled about 77 mph on the Ohio Turnpike.

Sharkey says her son began screaming and crying, so she pulled over to see if she could find the stuffed animal in the backseat.

With no luck, she began to reverse her car in the breakdown lane in hopes of locating booboo.

Trooper Alex Schlottag stopped behind Sharkey about a half-mile into her search and asked her what was wrong.

Sharkey explained the situation while in tears and Schlottag took down her number before he went looking for booboo.

About 30 minutes later, Sharkey received a call that Schlottag had found the stuffed animal.

The boy met up with Schlottag to retrieve booboo, leaving him with a big smile on his face.

