HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police trooper was hospitalized after his parked cruiser was struck in a work zone on Interstate 495 northbound in Haverhill on Wednesday morning.

A driver allegedly entered the far left lane of the highway just before exit 49, which had been cordoned off for a work zone, when they struck the parked cruiser around 9:20 a.m., according to Jacquelyn Goddard, spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The trooper, who was in the cruiser at the time, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver who allegedly struck the cruiser did not sustain any injuries.

State police say the driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police say driver who crashed into state police cruiser on 495 in Haverhill may have fallen asleep #7news pic.twitter.com/jEjoLJsTIk — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 19, 2019

Drivers: please use caution approaching & in work zones. Today I-495 north #Haverhill 9:20am, driver allegedly entered cordoned off @MassDOT work zone thru the cones & struck parked State Police cruiser. Fortunately no serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/nILvjwmvCT — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) June 19, 2019

