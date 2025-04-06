HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after crashing into a utility pole in Harwich.

Crews responding to a reported crash on Orleans Harwich Road in Harwich determined the trooper hydroplaned on a wet road and slammed into a utility pole, according to police.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries and was treated and released.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)