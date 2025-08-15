WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper was rushed to the hospital after being involved a crash in Wellesley on Friday morning.

Crews responding to a two-car crash on Route 9 near the I-95/Route 128 interchange assisted in transporting the trooper to a nearby hospital,

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)