LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper was hospitalized after a suspected drunken driver hit his state police cruiser on Interstate 495 northbound in Lowell late Thursday night.

The driver rear-ended the fully-marked cruiser by Exit 91 around 11:40 p.m. while the trooper was inside the vehicle investigating a crash, according to state police.

The trooper was transported to Lowell General Hospital for an evaluation.

The operator of the vehicle that struck the cruiser was taken into custody for operating under the influence of alcohol and several motor vehicle violations, police said.

Their name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

