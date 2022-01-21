TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police trooper was hospitalized after a suspected drunken driver struck his cruiser in Taunton late Thursday night.

The trooper called in over his radio around 10 p.m. that his cruiser had been hit by another vehicle on Cohannet Street, according to state police.

He was transported to Morton Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and released just before midnight.

The driver, Saul Justa, 44, of Taunton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor, state police said.

He was released on $100 cash bail and is slated to be arraigned Friday in Taunton District Court.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts wrote on Facebook that “This incident yet again underscores the dangers of the job but also the immense risk that impaired drivers create on our roads. Our message is simple — DRIVE SOBER.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)