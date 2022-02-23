MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper was hospitalized after a suspected impaired driver struck a state police cruiser head-on in Marshfield late Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Standish Road around 11:50 p.m., according to state police.

The trooper was transported to South Shore Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was placed under arrest for operating under the influence, state police said. Their name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

