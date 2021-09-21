WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper was hospitalized following a crash involving a state police cruiser in Worcester late Monday night.

The trooper had pulled over to help a disabled fuel truck when a white SUV slammed into the back of the cruiser on Interstate 290 eastbound near the Burncoat Street off-ramp, state police told 7NEWS at the scene.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

The vehicle involved in the crash sustained significant front-end damage, while the back of the cruiser was also damaged.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

