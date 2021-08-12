YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper was hospitalized following a crash involving a state police cruiser in Yarmouth on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Forest Road just after 9 a.m., according to state police.

The trooper was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver involved refused medical attention, state police said.

The cruiser and the second vehicle involved were towed away from the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

