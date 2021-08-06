SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper was hospitalized following a crash involving a state police cruiser and a tractor-trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound in Southboro.

The crash between the cruiser and Freightliner tractor-trailer happened around 10 a.m.

The trooper was transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester for evaluation of possible injuries, state police said.

Both vehicles have been towed away from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

