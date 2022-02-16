KITTERY, Maine (AP) — A Maine State Police trooper was injured near the border of Maine and New Hampshire on Wednesday morning when a vehicle hit his cruiser in a construction zone.

The crash on the Piscataqua Bridge on Interstate 95 injured Trooper Thomas Welch, 43, police said. Welch was transported to a hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, they said.

Police from Maine and New Hampshire were still reconstructing the crash and investigating on Wednesday evening. New Hampshire State Police is the lead agency on the crash.

Police said the occupants of the pickup truck that struck the cruiser were not injured.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)