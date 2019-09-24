BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper was hurt while arresting a suspected car thief in Boston early Tuesday morning.

Troopers attempting to stop a stolen Honda Civic on St. Alphonsus Street near Longwood Street around 4:20 a.m. began pursuing the vehicle when the driver refused to stop, state police said.

The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Luis Llanso, of Roxbury, hopped out of the car and fled on foot before being apprehended in the area of 66 McGreevey Way, state police added.

A trooper who suffered a minor injury during the arrest was transported to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Llanso is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on various charges.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)