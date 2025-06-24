REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A hit-and-run in Revere Monday left a state police officer in critical condition.

“I saw an officer lying on the ground right in the street and from what I could tell, he was in really, really bad shape,” said Harry Shekhel, who saw the scene.

State police officials said the trooper was hit by a motorcyclist outside of the state police barracks and thrown about 45 feet.

Witnesses said there were two people riding recklessly in the area right before the crash.

“At least one of them was fooling around on the dirt bike and then all of a sudden you see all of the officers jump in their cars from down there and head this way,” said witness Shawn Damon.

Investigators said they determined the motorcycle that hit the trooper was stolen, at which point they launch a search. A short time later, tehy announced that two people had been taken into custody.

Akram Elmoukhtari, of Revere, will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court Tuesday on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motorcycle) and receiving stolen property.

In a statement, Gov. Maura Healey said, “I am deeply saddened to learn that a Massachusetts State Trooper was critically injured this evening after being struck in a hit-and-run incident on Revere Beach Boulevard. This marks the second incident this month involving a trooper struck while in the roadway. My thoughts are with the injured trooper, his family and the entire Department during this difficult time. I wish him strength and healing in the days ahead. This incident is another stark reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day. I am grateful for their continued bravery and service.”

