MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police trooper suffered injuries following a multi-car crash involving his cruiser on Interstate 93 northbound in Medford early Thursday morning.

A trooper pulled over an erratic driver in the area of Roosevelt Circle around 1:20 a.m. when another car struck his cruiser from behind, according to state police.

The trooper was transported to Lahey Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The three vehicles sustained significant damage.

No additional information has been released.

