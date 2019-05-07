Trooper injured after cruiser struck on Route 495 in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper was injured early Tuesday morning when their cruiser was struck while parked at a construction project on Route 495 in Haverhill.

The trooper was protecting a road construction crew on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 50 when their vehicle was struck by a driver who was unable to move over because of another vehicle that was obstructing his merge, according to state police.

The trooper complained of back and knee pain and was taken to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen.

There were no other injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)