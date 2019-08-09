Trooper injured, driver hospitalized following crash on I-93 in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured and a driver was sent to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 93 southbound in Dorchester early Friday morning.

A car hit a state police cruiser in a work zone near exit 15 just before 3 a.m., according to state police.

The trooper inside the cruiser sustained minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

The driver of the car involved was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional details have been released.

