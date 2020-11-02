FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police trooper suffered injuries following a crash involving their cruiser in Fitchburg on Monday morning.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the cruiser was rear-ended on Route 2 eastbound, according to state police.

The trooper sustained injuries that are believed to be minor.

The right lane at the crash site is closed.

No additional information has been released.

