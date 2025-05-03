MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state trooper was taken to a hospital early Saturday morning after a crash with a suspected drunken driver on I-93 in Milton, officials said.

A trooper responding to two-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. was struck by a Dodge Durango driven by Charles Keeton, 31, of Dedham, according to state police. He was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

