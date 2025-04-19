LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after crashing in Lexington, officials confirmed.

The trooper lost control of the motorcycle due to debris in the road and crashed into a small body of water off the side of the road, according to state police.

The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be treated and released.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)