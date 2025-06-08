STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper was taken to the hospital on Saturday after losing control of their cruiser and rolling over off the road in Sterling, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash around 4 p.m. found the overturned state police cruiser off 190 southbound and determined the trooper had hydroplaned before sliding off the road and crashing, according to state police.

The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

