WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper and two other people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a state police cruiser was struck by a suspected drunken driver on Route 24 in West Bridgewater, officials said.

A trooper reported around 12:30 a.m. that his cruiser was struck while he was conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 24 southbound, according to state police. The trooper reported that his cruiser was pushed into him while he was outside of it, causing him to be struck by the vehicle.

Three people were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton to be treated for minor injuries, state police said.

The driver who struck the trooper was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor. Their name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

