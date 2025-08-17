DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper was hospitalized following a confrontation with a domestic assault and battery suspect in Danvers on Sunday, officials said.

A trooper on patrol on Mill Street in Danvers spotted a black GMC that was the subject of a Be on the Lookout alert issued by Salem police.

When the suspect, whose name has not been released, “became confrontational and assaultive,” police say the trooper used OC spray to take them into custody.

After the incident, first responders transported the suspect and the trooper to Beverly Hospital for evaluation.

