BOSTON (WHDH) - Three days after the alcoholic beverage control commission held a hearing involving the liquor license of Tribu, a Mexican kitchen and bar on Route 1 in Saugus, the bar and its owners have now been named in this $20 million wrongful death civil lawsuit filed by Barbara Trainor, the mother of fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor.

Trainor was killed in a wrong-way crash in May in Lynnfield by Hernan Marrero, who also died in the crash.

According to the complaint, attorneys for the Trainor family maintain that Tribu failed to refuse additional alcoholic service, intervene, obtain managerial assistance, or take responsible measures to prevent him and Marrero from leaving the premises and driving while impaired.

The Essex County District Attorney’s final report determined Marrero’s blood Alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

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