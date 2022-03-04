NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police trooper who was killed in the line of duty late Thursday night had deep roots in many Massachusetts communities.

Trooper Tamar Bucci had been attempting to pull over on the side of the highway to assist a disabled motorist just before the Montvale Avenue exit around 11:45 p.m. when a tanker truck carrying 10,000 gallons of gasoline struck her cruiser, pushing it off the roadway and into a rock wall, according to state police Col. Christopher Mason.

Bucci was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 34-year-old graduated from Andover High School in 2006 before attending Middlesex Community College.

In 2017, Bucci graduated from the Citizens Police Academy in Reading, a town where she lived for several years.

“We at the RPD were lucky to have met this wonderful young lady,” a post on the Reading police Facebook page read. “She told us she wanted to be a police officer and she stuck with her dreams and became a Massachusetts State Trooper.”

Bucci was assigned to the Medford barracks last month. Prior to that, she had been assigned to the Brookfield barracks after graduating as a member of the 85th Recruit Training Troop on May 6, 2020, according to Mason.

Bucci once worked security at the Encore Casino and Everett.

In a statement, the casino said, “We at Encore Boston Harbor were deeply saddened to wake up to the news of this terrible tragedy. Our sincerest sympathies and condolences go out to Trooper Bucci’s family and loved ones.”

She also spent time as a personal trainer at Assembly Sports Club in Somerville.

The general manager of Assembly Sports Club said Bucci was “exceptionally beautiful” and “all about helping people.”

Bucci is survived by her mother, father, two sisters, a stepsister, and a stepbrother.

