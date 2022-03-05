STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a Massachusetts State Police trooper who died following a serious crash involving her cruiser and a tanker truck on Interstate 93 in Stoneham late Thursday night is slated to be transported from Massachusetts General Hospital to a Stoneham funeral home on Saturday afternoon.

Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34, had been attempting to pull over on the northbound side of the highway to assist a disabled motorist just before the Montvale Avenue exit around 11:45 p.m. when a tanker truck carrying 10,000 gallons of gasoline struck her cruiser, pushing it off the roadway and into a rock wall, according to State Police Col. Christopher Mason.

“[Thursday] night, on a stretch of road she protected every night on the midnight shift, Trooper Bucci gave her life in the act of trying to help another person in distress. There is no greater act of sacrifice than to give one’s life for another,” Mason said.

Two good Samaritans passing by stopped and pulled Bucci from her heavily-damaged cruiser, Mason said. A Stoneham police officer who came upon the scene performed emergency first aid, including CPR, until EMS arrived.

Bucci was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A sea of flashing blue lit up the night sky on Friday as state troopers escorted Bucci’s body from MGH to The Office of The Chief Medical Examiner. Troopers, police officers, and firefighters lined Albany Street to salute their colleague along the way.

A procession transporting Bucci’s body from The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to Barile Family Funeral Homes in Stoneham is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.

“The department is devastated by her loss,” Mason said. “We are eternally grateful to the attempts of everyone involved to assist Trooper Bucci and to save her life.”

Bucci was assigned to the Medford barracks last month. Prior to that, she had been assigned to the Brookfield barracks after graduating as a member of the 85th Recruit Training Troop on May 6, 2020, Mason said.

Bucci is the 22nd member of the Massachusetts State Police to die in the line of duty, according to Mason.

“Her death is a reminder of the dangers that troopers and police officers face each day in order to protect society,” Mason said. “While we are heartbroken by this tragedy, we resolve to continue our mission to protect and serve by following the example set by Trooper Bucci. In her brief MSP career, she set an example for all of us to follow. Her life was cut too short, too soon.”

The driver of the tanker truck, identified as a Methuen man, was uninjured and is cooperating with police, Mason said.

The woman who was in the disabled vehicle Bucci was trying to help was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.

Gov. Charlie Baker ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff at all state buildings in honor of Bucci.

“Our sincere and heartfelt thoughts are with Trooper Bucci’s family during this heartbreaking time,” he wrote in a statement. “There is no greater sacrifice than giving your life in service of others. Trooper Tamar Bucci embodied the best of the Massachusetts State Police, and her loss is devastating to her loved ones, the Commonwealth and her brothers and sisters in blue.”

Bucci was a graduate of Andover High School and Middlesex Community College. Before becoming a trooper, she worked security at Encore Boston Harbor and as a personal trainer at a gym in Somerville.

Bucci is survived by her mother, father, two sisters, a stepsister, and a stepbrother.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Trooper Tamar Bucci gave her life in the line of duty last night when her cruiser was struck by a gas tanker as she attempted to drive up to and assist a disabled motorist. We are heartbroken for her loss. pic.twitter.com/xeJUNonVul — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 4, 2022

