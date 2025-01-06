DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A hearing will be held next week for suspended Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, once the lead investigator in the Karen Read murder case.

Proctor is expected to appear in front of a state police trial board, which is looking into allegations of misconduct.

He became the subject of intense criticism in Read’s first trial, when it was revealed he sent vulgar text messages about Read during the investigation.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe and leaving him to die. O’Keefe’s body was found outside of a Canton home in January 2022.

She faces several charges, including second-degree murder. Read’s lawyers argue she is being framed.

Her first trial ended with a hung jury.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)