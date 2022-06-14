DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A State Police trooper arrested an alleged carjacker in a ski mask after spotting the suspect driving a car stolen several days ago.

The trooper was in Dorchester when he spotted the car, according to State Police. He then noticed the driver was wearing a ski mask and sunglasses. The suspect refused to stop, crashed into three cars and tried to run, but he was caught by the trooper. He’s currently in custody.

Developing — Trooper in Dorchester just spotted vehicle involved in carjacking several days ago. Suspect driving it today was wearing ski mask and sunglasses. Suspect refused to stop, crashed into 3 other cars & tried to run, but was caught & in custody, Morrissey at Freeport. pic.twitter.com/7pUSQMHJd4 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 14, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)