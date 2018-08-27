SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper and two EMS paramedics who helped deliver a baby on the side of a highway in Somerville got to meet the little girl they brought into the world.

Trooper Karl Johnson was on duty at the state police barracks in Medford on June 20 when they received a call that a woman on her way to give birth at a Boston hospital had gone into labor in her car.

Johnson rushed to the scene, where he met with the expecting mother and her husband after they pulled over on McGrath Highway.

Without hesitation, Johnson delivered the baby girl and made sure to clear her airways.

EMS paramedics Sean Byron and Cristine Janiak arrived on scene shortly after and took over the baby’s care, providing continued medical assistance and monitoring during transport to Massachusetts General Hospital.

About two months later, the new parents, Bo and Yishu Wang, brought their infant daughter, Alyssa, to the barracks to thank the first responders for their help that morning.

Alyssa and her mom are doing fantastic, according to state police.

Johnson, Byron and Janiak gave Alyssa a pink onesie and a bib, both with the MSP patch.

