FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the Karen Read murder trial, is scheduled for a duty status hearing next week.

State Police announced that Proctor’s hearing is set to take place virtually Monday morning. He could return to duty or be suspended with or without pay.

Earlier this week, Proctor was “relieved of duty” in the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Detective Unit over his testimony in the Read trial.

While on the witness stand, he revealed graphic text messages he sent about Read during the investigation.

The judge declared a mistrial in the Read case Monday.

