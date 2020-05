WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police trooper rescued an eagle with two broken legs on the Massachusetts Turnpike in West Springfield on Tuesday morning.

Trooper Peter Mullin made the rescue and turned the bird over to Tom Ricardi, of the Massachusetts Birds of Prey Rehab.

The eagle’s current condition has not been released.

