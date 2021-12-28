DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police Trooper reunited a dog with her owners on Christmas afternoon after finding her in the middle of Route 3 in Duxbury.

Trooper David Phan had been driving home on Route 3 southbound following his shift when through rain and heavy fog he saw cars ahead of him swerving to avoid something in the middle of the roadway, according to state police.

He discovered that drivers were trying to avoid hitting a dog so he stopped traffic and with the help of good Samaritans, got the dog into his cruiser.

The dog was said to be a little wet but unharmed.

Phan was able to track down a phone number for the dog’s owner who was out looking for her.

Phan drove the pup, whose name is Willow, back to her family in Pembroke, “providing, no doubt, the best Christmas gift they got that day,” state police wrote on Facebook.

