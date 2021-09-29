WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper was seriously injured after a tractor-trailer crashed into his cruiser on Interstate 95 in Weston late Tuesday night.

A trooper was in his stationary cruiser on a detail protecting a road construction crew on the southbound side of the highway around 11:45 p.m. when a tractor-trailer struck the cruiser from behind, according to state police.

The trooper, who state police say was alert and conscious, was able to radio in the crash.

He was transported to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife on the highway.

I-95 southbound was completely shut down with traffic being diverted at exit 41.

State police wrote in a tweet that “Protecting highway road construction setups is a dangerous and vital duty performed nightly by Troopers.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information has been released.

2 of 2: Injured Trooper radioed for help himself. 95 SB currently shut down. Protecting highway road construction setups is a dangerous and vital duty performed nightly by Troopers. https://t.co/7rdRu37jbL pic.twitter.com/nDkXUCS2kM — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 29, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)