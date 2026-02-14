SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A state trooper has been hopitalized with serious injuries after his cruiser was struck by another driver on I-95 in Salisbury on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

A trooper who stopped his cruiser to remove a ladder from the left travel lane around 2:15 p.m. returned to his vehicle and fastened his seatbelt before it was struck from behind, according to state police.

The trooper was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, Josue Levi Cuevas Santana, 24, of Lawrence, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and will be criminally summoned for several offenses, including negligent operation, speeding, using a mobile device while driving, and failure to move over for emergency vehicle.

