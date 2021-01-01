Trooper shot, injured while responding to shots-fired alert in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a state police trooper was shot and injured while responding to a shots-fired alert in Springfield late Thursday night.

The trooper responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 195 Nursery St. just before 11:30 p.m. was shot as he arrived at the scene, according to state police.

A Springfield police officer provided emergency medical aid until EMS arrived.

The trooper was transported to Baystate Medical Center and has since been released.

He was a member of the most recent MSP Recruit Training Troop, which graduated from the State Police Academy in May.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the gunshot passed through part of the cruiser before hitting the trooper, state police said.

Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Mass. State Police, released a statement that read, “I commend our Trooper for his proactive response to the shot-spotter alert that led to his being shot. He rushed to a scene where he knew violence was occurring, in order to investigate and end a threat to public safety. I am also extremely grateful to the Springfield officer who cared for our injured Trooper at the scene, to the EMTs who treated him and took him to the hospital, and to the medical professionals who cared for him there.”

“Last night’s shooting once again underscores the dangers faced on any given shift by Massachusetts State Troopers and all police officers who protect our communities,” he continued. “Again we are reminded — as if any reminder was necessary— that no tour of duty is routine or predictable for law enforcement officers. We continue to investigate the incident so that we may identity and hold accountable the person or persons responsible for this violent act, and we will continue to provide all necessary support to the Trooper involved.”

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

