Trooper slashed, suspect shot in altercation during traffic stop on I-495 in Amesbury

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper was slashed and a suspect was shot in an altercation during a traffic stop on Interstate 495 in Amesbury on Thursday afternoon, law enforcement sources said.
The trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 54 around 12 p.m. when the suspect brandished a knife during the altercation and “stabbed or cut” the trooper, 7’s Steve Cooper reported.
The suspect was flown to a Boston hospital with apparent gunshot wounds. There was no immediate word on their condition.
The trooper was able to use his radio to call for help after opening fire on the suspect, sources said. They were taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life-threatening slash wounds.
A knife was reportedly found in a travel lane on the highway.
Video from Sky7 HD showed two lanes blocked off by multiple police cruisers and a gold minivan roped off with yellow crime scene tape.
The names of those involved in the incident have not been released.
The Essex County District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation.
