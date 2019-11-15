Trooper springs into action, uses borrowed kayak to rescue drowning woman off Quincy beach

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts state trooper sprang into action to rescue a drowning woman off Wollaston Beach in Quincy on Friday by using an off-duty police officer’s kayak to paddle out to her, bring her to a nearby vessel, and perform CPR, officials said.

State police, Quincy police, and off-duty officers from both agencies responded around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a woman struggling in the water about 100 yards offshore, according to state police.

Police shared images showing Trooper Michael Bucca using the kayak.

The woman, who a witness said removed her clothes and swim out into the water, was breathing when she was transported to Boston Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

A Quincy police officer who used a wet suit during the rescue was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

No additional information was immediately released.

Units responded to Wollaston Beach for report of a party in water. A collaborative effort between Mass State Police, Quincy Police, and off-duty officers from both agencies (who kayaked out to individual) party was pulled on board vessel and is enroute to local hospital pic.twitter.com/bOLJV6w1EB — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) November 15, 2019

