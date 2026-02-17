SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police trooper who was struck by a car inside his cruiser Saturday in Salisbury is now out of the hospital.

The trooper stopped on I-95 to move a ladder out of the left lane. When he got back in his cruiser, it was hit by a car.

The trooper suffered serious injuries but is recovering at home now.

The driver of the other car was also taken to the hospital.

