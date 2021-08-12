BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A state police trooper and another driver were taken to a hospital Thursday after the cruiser was rear-ended on Route 3 in Bedford.

State police say the trooper had pulled a Nissan Altima over in the break-down lane on the westbound side of the highway when a Honda CRV SUV struck his cruiser from behind around 2:30 p.m.

The trooper was inside his cruiser when it was hit and the impact of the crash sent it careening into the right travel lane. The SUV, driven by a 64-year-old Wilmington woman, then came to a crashing halt against the Altima.

Both were taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old driver of the Altima was not hurt.

No further details were released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)