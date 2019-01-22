A state police trooper and a tow truck driver were struck by a passing car while attending to a disabled vehicle on Interstate 95 north in Wakefield Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The trooper and the tow truck driver were outside of their vehicles north of exit 40 just after 6 a.m. when a passing car hit both of them before striking the tow truck, according to state police.

The trooper radioed in to dispatch that he and the tow truck driver needed medical assistance.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and took them to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two motorists may have also sustained injuries believed to be minor, state police said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

One lane on I-95 north remains closed as state police investigate the circumstances behind the crash, including whether road or weather conditions were factors.

