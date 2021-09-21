WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An alleged drunk driver is facing additional firearms and drug trafficking charges, state police say.

Ramon Silvelo-Miles, 31, of Haverhill was pulled over on the side of Route 24 in West Bridgewater around 2 a.m. Monday after a state police trooper said he saw him come close to hitting a construction detail setup, according to a release issued by the department.

The trooper said Silvelo-Miles smelled strongly of alcohol and was unable to find his registration but refused to look into the glove box to attempt to locate it.

Silvelo-Miles failed all four sobriety tests and while officers were searching his vehicle, they say they found a red plastic cup filled with an alcoholic beverage and an open bottle of tequila in the back.

In the glove box, a small backpack with crack cocaine, heroin, and cash was found along with a small 25 caliber pistol loaded with a round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine.

He is scheduled to appear in Brockton District Court on a number of charges including operating under the influence, trafficking cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

