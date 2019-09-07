Troopers: Fitchburg woman allegedly breaks phone in half after being caught with cocaine

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fitchburg woman is facing drug dealing charges after she was allegedly caught with cocaine and snapped her cell phone in half Friday, state police said.

State troopers patrolling in Fitchburg on Columbus Street at 8:45 p.m. allegedly saw a green Honda Accord with heavily tinted windows pull into a gas station, according to state police. Troopers issued the driver a citation for illegally tinted windows.

Neither the driver or the passenger provided consistent information to police and appeared to not know each other, troopers said, and the passenger was allegedly not wearing a seat belt. Police allegedly found two bags of cocaine on the passenger as well as two cell phones, one of which the passenger allegedly broke in half.

Jennifer Cruz, 27, was charged with trafficking a Class B substance, tampering with evidence and failing to wear a seat belt. She was held on $15,000 cash bail until being arraigned Monday in Fitchburg District Court.

