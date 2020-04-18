Troopers help deliver baby on side of the road in Bedford, NH

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers helped deliver a baby on the side of the road on Friday night in Bedford.

Troopers responding to 911 calls just after 8 p.m. for a female in labor on the side of the road found the woman in a vehicle on the F. E. Everett Turnpike northbound on mile 18.4, state police said.

Trooper Mark Dore arrived as soon as the infant was born and guided the father, George D’Amelio, a Massachusetts state trooper through a successful delivery.

The couple left their home in Tyngsboro, Massachusetts and were headed to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester when mom went into labor, police said.

Both parents and newborn son Jackson were taken to Catholic Medical Center and are doing well, according to police.

