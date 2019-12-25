Troopers help deliver Christmas baby on Interstate 93 in NH

New Hampshire State Police

BOSCAWEN, N.H. (WHDH) - State troopers are being credited with helping deliver a healthy baby boy on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire early Christmas morning.

State police Sgt. Grieco, trooper St. Cyr, and officer Nolan of the Boscawen Police Department assisted a couple welcome baby Dominic just after midnight, according to New Hampshire State Police.

“All are happy, healthy, and overjoyed to be spending Christmas together,” state police said in a tweet.

 

