Troopers help deliver Christmas baby on Interstate 93 in NH

BOSCAWEN, N.H. (WHDH) - State troopers are being credited with helping deliver a healthy baby boy on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire early Christmas morning.

State police Sgt. Grieco, trooper St. Cyr, and officer Nolan of the Boscawen Police Department assisted a couple welcome baby Dominic just after midnight, according to New Hampshire State Police.

“All are happy, healthy, and overjoyed to be spending Christmas together,” state police said in a tweet.

Shortly after midnight, on #Christmas morning, #NHSP #TroopD helped these parents welcome baby Dominic into the world. Sgt. Grieco, Tr. St. Cyr, & Officer Nolan of Boscawen PD delivered Dominic on I-93. All are happy, healthy & overjoyed to be spending Christmas together. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/vAKdFgXvfh — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) December 25, 2019

