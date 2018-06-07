Troopers honored after helping deliver baby for Malden couple

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston traffic is something we can all relate to, and it’s because of that endless traffic that three state troopers experienced a call they’ve never responded to in all their years of law enforcement.

“I was hoping Boston EMS would get there a little quicker,” said trooper Robert Foley. “They were quick, but traffic was pretty much gridlocked.”

At around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a couple from Malden pulled into the Boston state police barracks off Leverett Circle. The father was on the phone with 9-1-1. The dispatcher told him to pull into the parking lot.

Even though Massachusetts General Hospital was just a few blocks away, the traffic was so bad they weren’t going to make it.

“Ideally we wanted to take them to the hospital,” said trooper Stephen Kavol. “We would have wanted her to lay down in the backseat, but it was close — it happened right in the passenger seat.”

Within minutes, these troopers say a beautiful baby girl was born.

“The dad the entire time still had his cell phone up to his ear with 9-1-1,” said trooper Anthony Wosny. “I had to go up to him and say, ‘congratulations, you have a daughter.'”

The mother, father, and new baby girl were taken to the hospital in an ambulance — with mom giving them a big thumbs-up as she was wheeled away.

The troopers, who are also fathers, say this was a first…and they want to keep it that way.”

“Once is enough for me,” Wosny said.

The name of the parents was not released, but troopers said mom and baby are happy and healthy, and the troopers are hoping to see the new baby girl soon.

