Troopers investigating 2 fatal vehicle incidents on I-95 in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after state troopers responded to two deadly vehicle incidents on Interstate 95 in Attleboro on Monday.

Troopers responding to a report of a body on the southbound side of the roadway near Exit 1 about 9:45 p.m. declared the victim, identified only as a male, dead at the scene, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the victim was a pedestrian who was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

At about the same time, troopers responding to a reported crash near Exit 5 on I-95 northbound found a vehicle that had rolled over into the woods and declared an occupant of that vehicle dead.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

The facts and circumstances of both incidents are being investigated by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Bristol County.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

