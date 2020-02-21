A herd of cows created a traffic jam in North Stonington, Connecticut on Friday.

Troopers responding to a report of cows impeding traffic on Route 184 saw the cattle trotting down the roadway with local ranchers running after them.

The ranchers and troopers worked together to get the cows to “moooove along the road back to their pasture, preventing an udder disaster,” Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter.

***HIGH STEAKS PURSUIT ON ROUTE 184***

On 2/21/20, Troopers were dispatched to Route 184 in North Stonington for the report of cows impeding traffic. Local ranchers & Troopers were able to get the cows to moooove along the road back to their pasture, preventing an udder disaster. pic.twitter.com/4HGTMaX2Ey — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 21, 2020

