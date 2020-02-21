A herd of cows created a traffic jam in North Stonington, Connecticut on Friday.
Troopers responding to a report of cows impeding traffic on Route 184 saw the cattle trotting down the roadway with local ranchers running after them.
The ranchers and troopers worked together to get the cows to “moooove along the road back to their pasture, preventing an udder disaster,” Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)