HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Troopers came to the rescue of an injured owl along a highway in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Wednesday morning.

The owl was believed to have suffered a broken wing along Interstate 293, according to N.H. state police.

It was transported to CAVES in Concord, where it will be cared for by wildlife rehabilitators.

