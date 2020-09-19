Troopers rescue woman, kittens from burning vehicle after chase in Wayland

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westford woman is facing criminal charges after police say they pulled her and her two kittens from a burning vehicle following a car chase in Wayland on Friday.

Troopers patrolling the Mass. Pike in Framingham just after 4 p.m. spotted a 2004 Nissan Maxima with no inspection sticker and learned the owner had a suspended license, according to police. They followed the driver to the Natick service plaza and tried to approach her but she sped away.

The 26-year-old driver later pulled over in the breakdown lane in Wayland when her car began smoking. The car then caught fire, forcing troopers to pull her and two kittens from the burning vehicle while she was flailing and kicking at them.

The woman, whose name was not released, kicked the windows after being placed in the back of a cruiser and was taken to Framingham Union Hospital for a medical evaluation.

The car fire was extinguished and the kittens were taken to an animal shelter in Natick. They were unharmed and will be picked up by a family member.

The driver is expected to face several charges, including failure to stop for police and assault and battery on a police officer.

No additional information was immediately released.

