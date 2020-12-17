Troopers respond to crash involving state police vehicle as storm creates slick conditions

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and state officials are reminding drivers to take it slow on the roadways after several incidents during Thursday’s storm.

This afternoon, a state police cruiser was struck by an SUV while responding to an earlier single-car crash on the eastbound side of the pike in Framingham, according to police.

The SUV at the time of the incident lost control when it hit the cruiser, police said. No one was injured.

Earlier in the day, crews responded to a tractor-trailer that became jackknifed on Route 24 south, which caused a messy morning commute.

About 2,900 pieces of equipment were deployed to clear the roads across the state during the afternoon on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Gov. Charlie Baker was among those urging caution. Although conditions have approved, roads are expected to become slick and icy Thursday evening.

A short time ago, MSP cruiser was struck by an SUV on Pike EB in Framingham. Trooper was responding to earlier single-car crash when SUV lost control and hit cruiser. No injuries. Anyone who has to drive tonight is urged to please take it slow. pic.twitter.com/HKpPb4XRWm — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 17, 2020

