BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - Troopers are responding to multiple crashes and vehicles off the road in New Hampshire as a winter storm creates dangerous driving conditions Friday.

N.H. State Police are urging people to stay off the roadways and if they must travel, reduce their speed and drive with caution.

One pickup truck could be seen resting against the tree line off of Interstate 93 northbound in Bow after skidding off the highway.

On I-93 southbound in Londonderry, another vehicle could be seen with its hazard lights on after it went off the highway.

Troopers have also closed the Everett Turnpike northbound at mile marker 15 in Merrimack due to a crash.

Numerous spinouts and crashes were also reported in Massachusetts.

Officials in the Bay State are also urging people to stay off the roadways.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ Everett Turnpike Northbound at MM 15 in Merrimack is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. #NHTraffic #NHSP — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 4, 2022

📸 – I-93 Northbound in Bow#NHSP #Troopers are responding to multiple crashes and vehicles off the road.



If you must be on the road this morning, reduce your speed and drive with caution. 🚙 #safetyfirst pic.twitter.com/N9LqhL3V1Y — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 4, 2022

📸- I-93 Southbound in Londonderry



If possible, stay home or delay your travel until there is improvement.



Roadways are slick; slow down and drive for the conditions. #TroopB #slowdown #moveover pic.twitter.com/AczeDzFOUZ — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 4, 2022

